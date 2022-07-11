Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.29.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $401.76. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,986. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

