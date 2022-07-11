Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 302 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,171. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

