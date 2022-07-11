Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 88.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 191,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.16. 29,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

