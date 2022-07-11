Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $618.43. 2,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,170. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.