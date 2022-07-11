Fort Henry Capital LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.61. 25,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

