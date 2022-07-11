Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Farfetch accounts for approximately 1.5% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 437,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 84,468 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 659.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 136,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 445,822 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 152,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,533. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 3.08.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

