Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $2.71 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises 3.4% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Pinterest stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. 170,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,411,557. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $77.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

