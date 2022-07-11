Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

FMX opened at $60.53 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $59.77 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

