Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.13. 449,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,502,672. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.