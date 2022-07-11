Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,122 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.36. 13,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

