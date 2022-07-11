Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,458 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,853 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 29,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

