Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,763. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

