Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.44.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

