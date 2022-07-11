Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

NYSE LH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.85. 1,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,047. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

