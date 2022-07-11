Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $770,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $40.51. 211,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,238,686. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

