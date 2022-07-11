FlypMe (FYP) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

FlypMe (FYP) traded up 63% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $551,422.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

