Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $92.38. 119,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.