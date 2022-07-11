FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 79,701 shares.The stock last traded at $128.95 and had previously closed at $128.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $834.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.61 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

