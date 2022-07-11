First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $171.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.54. 5,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

