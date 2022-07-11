First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.58.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM stock opened at C$25.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.