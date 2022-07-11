First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 568,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 326,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

