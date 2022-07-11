Financial Review: Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife -1.05% -0.90% -0.72% SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36%

This table compares Ultralife and SES AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $98.27 million 0.72 -$230,000.00 ($0.07) -63.00 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Ultralife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ultralife and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ultralife beats SES AI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife Thin Cell, Utralife HiRate, Ultralife and design, Ultra, Lithium Power, LithiumPower and Design, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. Ultralife Corporation serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About SES AI (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

