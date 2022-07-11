Financial Review: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.9% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -67.14% -58.56% Coherus BioSciences -69.24% -211.68% -30.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AVROBIO and Coherus BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67 Coherus BioSciences 0 2 3 0 2.60

AVROBIO currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.52%. Given AVROBIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVROBIO and Coherus BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.13 million ($2.82) -0.37 Coherus BioSciences $326.55 million 2.18 -$287.10 million ($2.73) -3.37

AVROBIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AVROBIO beats Coherus BioSciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's product includes AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; and CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

