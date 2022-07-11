Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.33. 7,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.02.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

