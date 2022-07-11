Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $33.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $719.24. 289,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,045,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $877.58. The company has a market capitalization of $745.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.49.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.