Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $2.95 Million in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

NYSEARCA:PBJ traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,618. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

