Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 144,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

