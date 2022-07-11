Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.