Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 2.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,319 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,852,000.

EZU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.75. 3,026,502 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

