Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

VEU traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.87. 16,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,061. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

