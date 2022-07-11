Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $2,258,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Target by 24.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 5,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Target by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.39. 12,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.