Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,408. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.