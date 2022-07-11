Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Altria Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MO stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 141,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,078. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.