Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 2,283 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1,275.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,718,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,031,000. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 335,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,706.42.

Shares of BHP traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.18. 48,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,620. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

