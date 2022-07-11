Financial Comparison: Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) versus Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.72% 11.85% 1.26% Sparta Commercial Services -2,012.23% -2.01% -690.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cass Information Systems and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Sparta Commercial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $154.15 million 2.98 $28.60 million $2.11 15.95 Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 10.95 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Sparta Commercial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems (Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Sparta Commercial Services (Get Rating)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment. Further, the company provides a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.