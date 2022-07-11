Financial Analysis: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) versus Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Taseko Mines and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.28% 4.90% Osisko Gold Royalties -15.65% 2.33% 1.74%

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taseko Mines and Osisko Gold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus target price of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 121.92%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and Osisko Gold Royalties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 0.89 $29.10 million $0.15 7.13 Osisko Gold Royalties $178.40 million 10.33 -$18.79 million ($0.16) -62.31

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

