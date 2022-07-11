Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Stake Raised by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,688.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 570,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000.

NYSEARCA FDHY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $46.33. 274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $56.68.

