Fear NFTs (FEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00117931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.