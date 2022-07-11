FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.31

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.