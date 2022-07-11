Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

