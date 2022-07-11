ExNetwork Token (EXNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $234.00

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. ExNetwork Token has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $234.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00118097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00033243 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

