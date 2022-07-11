EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.44

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.
EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)
