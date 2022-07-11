EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) PT Lowered to $47.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

EVTC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.66. 1,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 4,108.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

