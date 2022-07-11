Evercore ISI Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

SNAP stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Snap has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,164,940.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,306,193.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

