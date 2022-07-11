EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 9.89 and last traded at 9.88. Approximately 4,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 269,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of 11.68.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.10. The business had revenue of 143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 140.50 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at 18,585,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at 12,590,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $232,234. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

