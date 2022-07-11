ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.41 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.34.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

