Ergo Market Cap Tops $57.50 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $57.50 million and $286,692.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00008736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,562.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.78 or 0.05611174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00027499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00250420 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.88 or 0.00626768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00072593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00513693 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

