EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Down 9.8%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) fell 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05. 31,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,771,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQRX. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company.

Get EQRx alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EQRx in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.