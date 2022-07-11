Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $73.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Envestnet traded as low as $51.35 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 1441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In related news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Envestnet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

