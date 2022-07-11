EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.39.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $17.70 on Thursday. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $9,519,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

