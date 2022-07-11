EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.39.
NYSE:ESMT opened at $17.70 on Thursday. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.
In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $9,519,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EngageSmart (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
